Google Employees Arrested After Staging Protest Inside CEO’s Office Demanding Google to Cut Ties With Israel (VIDEO)

California police arrested several Google employees after staging an anti-Israel sit-in protest inside Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office in Sunnyvale, California.

Employees participating in the sit-in were protesting against Google’s $1.2B contract with Israel’s government, known as Project Nimbus.

According to National Review, the pro-Palestinian protestors who are connected to the group “No Tech For Apartheid” were streaming the protest for over 10 hours before police got involved.

Similar protests erupted outside of Google’s offices in New York and Seattle.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Google employees were arrested after occupying their boss’s office for more than 8 hours to demand that the company sever ties with Israel. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/W4WQO8NNgH — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 17, 2024

More scenes from the protests:

@NoTechApartheid activists have taken over Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office at the Google headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA to call on the company to drop Project Nimbus, a cloud computing project of the IDF. Simultaneously in NYC, Googlers have taken over the lobby: pic.twitter.com/m7YnBM0NyB — Talia Jane ❤️‍ (@taliaotg) April 16, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Several Google employees were arrested and placed on administrative leave late Tuesday after staging 10-hour sit-ins at offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California to protest the company’s $1.2 billion cloud contract with Israel. The pro-Palestinian employees, who are affiliated with a group called “No Tech For Apartheid,” posted several videos and live-streams of the protests — including the moment they were issued final warnings and arrested by local police for trespassing. A third protest took place in Seattle. The shocking protests included a complete takeover of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office in Sunnyvale by workers wearing traditional Arab headscarves.