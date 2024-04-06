Georgia Inmate Mails Bombs From Prison to DOJ Headquarters in DC; Federal Prosecutors Don’t Say How

A Georgia inmate serving a life sentence built two bombs in prison and mailed them to the DOJ headquarters in DC and a federal courthouse in Alaska, federal prosecutors said.

According to a grand jury indictment, 55-year-old David Cassady reportedly put both bombs in the mail from prison in Tattnall County in January 2020.

The charging documents however do not say how Cassady built the bombs or how he was able to mail them to his intended targets from prison.

A spokesperson for the prison said, “Cassady was able to manipulate primarily items he was authorized to possess into makeshift explosive devices.”

Federal prosecutors did not say why it took more than four years to charge David Cassady.

The bombs did not explode.

Cassady was charged with one count of making an unregistered destructive device, two counts of mailing a destructive device and two counts of attempted malicious use of an explosive, the Justice Department said.

The DOJ said the indictment alleges the bombs were sent in an attempt “to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or explosive, a building in whole or in part owned or possessed by, or leased to, the United States,” and “created substantial risk of injury to a person.”

“Protecting our personnel and facilities is a fundamental role of our office and of our law enforcement partners,” said US Attorney Jill Steinberg. “We also will take action against inmates who seek to commit crimes and harm the public from behind bars.”

CNBC reported: