George Washington University Anti-Israel Protestor Carries Sign Calling for “Final Solution” Against Jews

An unidentified anti-Israel protester was photographed at George Washington University (GWU) with a sign calling for the “final solution,” echoing the Nazi plan to exterminate all Jews.
The man was seen carrying a large Palestinian flag with a sign using the verbiage of Adolf Hitler to describe his plans for the “annihilation of the Jews” as anti-Israel protesters on Thursday occupied GWU’s campus.
The school said Friday that the remaining protesters “and any who attempt to join them are trespassing on private property and violating university regulations.”
“We are aware that individuals who are not GW students have joined the protest, and we have taken steps to restrict access to University Yard,” said the uni.
“We continue to work with the [Metropolitan Police Department] to ensure the safety and security of our campus.
"We will pursue disciplinary actions against the GW students involved in these unauthorized demonstrations that continue to disrupt university operations."
Princeton: Hezbollah terror flags
In the wake of October 7, the exponential rise in antisemitic violence, incitement, intimidation, and harassment on and around campuses in the United States is not the product of spontaneous protests of individuals. Rather, they are tightly coordinated and well-funded by a network of radical and often antisemitic non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Within Our Lifetime, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and Samidoun. Under the guise of human rights and justice, these NGOs work to undermine the economic, military and other ties between US and Israel, and to besiege and divide the US Jewish community.
All of these groups have supported and justified the October 7th massacre, as well as other attacks. Many of the NGOs in the network are directly linked to designated Palestinian terror organizations.