George Washington University Anti-Israel Protestor Carries Sign Calling for “Final Solution” Against Jews

An unidentified anti-Israel protester was photographed at George Washington University (GWU) with a sign calling for the “final solution,” echoing the Nazi plan to exterminate all Jews.

The man was seen carrying a large Palestinian flag with a sign using the verbiage of Adolf Hitler to describe his plans for the “annihilation of the Jews” as anti-Israel protesters on Thursday occupied GWU’s campus.

Sent from @GWtweets: a man at the encampment carrying a sign that says “Final Solution” pic.twitter.com/XTyaamsN4D — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 25, 2024

The New York Post reports:

The school said Friday that the remaining protesters “and any who attempt to join them are trespassing on private property and violating university regulations.” “We are aware that individuals who are not GW students have joined the protest, and we have taken steps to restrict access to University Yard,” said the uni. “We continue to work with the [Metropolitan Police Department] to ensure the safety and security of our campus. “We are aware that individuals who are not GW students have joined the protest, and we have taken steps to restrict access to University Yard. “We will pursue disciplinary actions against the GW students involved in these unauthorized demonstrations that continue to disrupt university operations.”, which is working with police said.”

Princeton: Hezbollah terror flags George Washington: “final solution” Ilhan Omar & AOC: “but these are peaceful protests” pic.twitter.com/BjGUTUFr3G — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 26, 2024