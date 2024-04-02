Fulton County (GA) Elections Board Supervisor Voted Against Certifying 2020 Election Because Signature Verifications Were NOT Performed on 147,000 Ballots! (VIDEO)

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission and edited by The Gateway Pundit.

How could this ever happen in America?

A Fulton County, Georgia Elections Board member voted not to certify the 2020 Election results in the county because signature verifications were not performed.

The lying left and Corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hid the fact that signature verifications were not performed in Fulton County (where Atlanta is located) on 147,000 ballots in the 2020 Election, yet they certified a Joe Biden “win” by 12,000 votes.

Per Kanekoa The Great on Twitter/X:

Mark Wingate, a Fulton County Elections Board member, testifies that he voted against certifying the 2020 election because the county did not verify the signatures on 147,000 mail-in ballots. “I asked what did we do for signature verification? And the comment I got back frankly floored me, ‘We didn’t do any.'” Additionally, the county could not provide any chain of custody documentation or surveillance footage for mail-in ballots or ballot drop boxes. “I and other board members had requested that we obtain the chain of custody documentation from the department and none of that was ever delivered.” “There was never any surveillance tape, an inch of footage delivered to the board.” He also says there were problems with the voter registration rolls that still exist in Fulton County. Wingate’s testimony was part of the disbarment hearing for Former United States Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who is among the 19 defendants facing various charges, including racketeering, by Fani Willis for investigating the 2020 election in Fulton County.

NEW: Mark Wingate, a Fulton County Elections Board member, testifies that he voted against certifying the 2020 election because the county did not verify the signatures on 147,000 mail-in ballots. “I asked what did we do for signature verification? And the comment I got back… pic.twitter.com/pLeoT7WbZ4 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 2, 2024

JoeHoft.com previously reported that at least 148,000 ballots were questioned in Fulton County following the 2020 Election. These ballots were identified as without creases (indicating they were never received in an envelope in the mail) and had several other issues as well.

The ballots have been hung up in the courts since the 2020 Election.

Rasmussen Reports shared an affidavit where an individual in Georgia claimed that NO SIGNATURE VERIFICATION was performed for 148,000 ballots in Georgia in the 2020 Election.

Good Morning ! Georgia 2020: Court testimony below (from the REAL Fani Willis RICO case) and this sworn affidavit indicate NO SIGNATURE VERIFICATION was done for 148,000 mail-in ballots. https://t.co/0jMPiwouSm Joe Biden didn’t ‘win’ Georgia in Nov 2020 https://t.co/vN2qCUsgP9 pic.twitter.com/bTFqtrzkqh — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 6, 2024

This information was backed up by CannCon, who shared the video from a recent court case in Georgia where the Fulton County employees claimed that they didn’t use the system put in place to verify signatures on the envelopes that mail-in ballots were received in.

The county, therefore, did not use voter signature records to verify signatures on these envelopes.

The judge realizes the election in Georgia in 2020 never should have been certified.

Aside from that, judge, is there anything else you’d like? https://t.co/s7tgfeXYNU — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 2, 2024

Every day we find more information on the stolen 2020 Election. It should never have been certified. President Trump and others are being sued for claiming that the 2020 Election in Georgia was corrupt and stolen. They were right.

