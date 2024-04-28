Freight Train Derails at New Mexico-Arizona State Line Resulting in Massive Fire (VIDEO)

A freight train at the New Mexico-Arizona state line caught fire on Friday after derailing. The I-40 highway next to the fire was closed in both directions, affecting trucks that use that route for the transportation of goods. Vehicles were being directed to alternate routes.

According to the New Mexico State Police, they told CBS that the fire was still burning on Saturday morning.

The train contained 35 cars in total with 6 of them that were transporting propane, which is highly flammable. Early footage of the wreckage and fire were from drivers who were passing by.

CBS News reported:

A freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire Friday near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the closure of an interstate highway that serves as a key trucking route. As of Saturday morning, the fire was still burning, a public information officer for the New Mexico State Police told CBS News. About 35 of the cars carrying “mixed freight” had derailed, officials said Saturday. Six of those cars contained propane.

“No injuries were reported in the midday train wreck near Lupton, Arizona. BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent said company personnel were on site working to clear the wreckage. Kent said the cause of the derailment is under investigation,” CBS News reported.

Watch:

Train derailment in New Mexico on I-40 Was crazy to see out of nowhere a fiery blaze shoot up in the sky. pic.twitter.com/NE2yIIiGED — Bryan. (@bryywilsonn) April 26, 2024

A truck stop and people that lived nearby were evacuated as a precaution. Wind conditions were carrying heavy smoke while firefighters were responding to the emergency. Fire crews were also using air monitoring and other logistics to help monitor the fire. Passenger train Amtrak had to cancel some of their routes as a result of the freight train derailment.

Even with alternate routes, the closure of the I-40 also caused a major backup for approximately 10 miles.

The NTSB will also be looking into the accident.