France Implements ‘Social Cleansing’ Campaign Ahead of Olympics, Starts Evicting Migrants From Homeless Camps

France has started evicting migrants from homeless encampments ahead of the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

According to a report from The Associated Press, authorities are cracking down on illegal migrants lining the streets as they seek to clean up the city’s image and improve security ahead of the games

French police evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River on Tuesday, the latest operation in what aid groups call a campaign of “social cleansing” ahead of the Summer Olympics. Before dawn on an unusually cold April morning, around 30 teenage boys and young men from West Africa were awakened by police and urged to pack their tents and belongings. Most of them were underage and in the process of seeking residency papers.

Left-wing activists are already denouncing the campaign as a form of “social cleansing” against illegal migrants seeking to make their lives in France:

Such evictions and evacuations of migrant tent camps happen every spring after the end of a winter “truce” during which authorities put such actions on hold. But aid groups working with migrants and other vulnerable people in the Paris region say these efforts are intensifying ahead of the Olympics. They note that people are being sent far away from the capital instead of being offered shelter in the Paris region, where many asylum-seekers have upcoming court dates. “The authorities want to have a clean place for the Olympics Games. They don’t want the tourists to see Paris as a city full of migrants and asylum seekers,” Elias Hufganel, a volunteer with a group serving refugees and immigrants, said at the Paris tent camp Tuesday.

Under the leadership of globalist President Emmanuel Macron, France is notorious for its failure to control illegal immigration and the countless problems it brings.

Paris – From ‘city of love’ to ‘city of migrants’ pic.twitter.com/xOYnMAkHmb — Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) November 2, 2023

Last year, French lawmakers approved a law attempting to crack down on the issue, although large parts of it have been blocked by the country’s Supreme Court who have deemed it as “unconstitutional.”