FOX News Analyst From Chicago Says Fed-up City Residents Are Serious About Voting for Trump in November (VIDEO)

FOX News political analyst Gianno Caldwell is from Chicago and says that people in the city have had it with the influx of illegal immigrants and are very serious about voting for Trump in November.

Caldwell says that he is in regular communication with other Chicagoans and that there are enough of these voters to turn Illinois red in the 2024 election.

If you thought liberals were upset when Trump took Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016, that was nothing compared to the meltdown we would witness if Trump takes Illinois this year.

FOX News reports:

Chicago native says residents livid over liberal mayor’s new migrant funding, ready to vote for Trump Chicago residents are furious at Mayor Brandon Johnson and the city council for approving a $70 million proposal to bolster the city’s sanctuary city resources, and some think the outrage could favor Republicans in November. Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, who grew up in the Windy City, argued that residents will be voting for President Trump in droves during “The Faulkner Focus,” stemming from their anger over the city prioritizing migrants over their citizens. “They are doing the right thing by saying we’re coming directly for your seats, including you, Mayor Brandon Johnson,” Caldwell told host Harris Faulkner on Tuesday. “[Johnson’s] message to Chicagoans has been quite clear. Get on the back of the bus. Now that’s everybody, but especially those Black voters who are the reason he’s mayor today. Get on the back of the bus.” “These voters in Chicago… I speak to a lot of them pretty regularly. Pretty weekly. They’re serious about voting for Trump. They’re serious about handing the election in Illinois to Donald Trump, as you only need 20% of Cook County, which is within Chicago,” he continued.

Watch the video below:

Can you even imagine the faces of people on CNN and MSNBC on election night if Chicago goes red?