Former Staffer of Trump-Hating Germaphobe Howard Stern Arrested After Hitting Man Multiple Times in the Face on Live Stream While Driving

WARNING: This article contains descriptions of violent physical abuse that may be disturbing to some readers.

Elisa Jordana, a former writer for the Howard Stern show, has been reportedly arrested following a violent live-streamed altercation with her boyfriend, known only as “ZScorro.”

The distressing footage, which went viral late Monday, shows Jordana engaged in a heated exchange that escalates to physical violence.

The live stream initially intended to be a personal vlog, took an alarming turn as viewers witnessed the former Stern staffer hitting the man several times in the face while driving. The man eventually forced Jordana out of the vehicle just moments before the live stream was abruptly cut off.

The 2-hour livestream started with Jordana revealing that she had discovered ZScorro was cheating on her with a woman named Sara. Jordana claimed that she learned of the infidelity during a couples therapy session after gaining access to ZScorro’s phone.

The situation had escalated to the point that the man had contacted the police. Upon their arrival, Jordana reportedly returned ZScorro’s phone and keys.

Despite witnessing Jordana attempt to hit ZScorro, officers on the scene permitted the couple to leave together in their vehicle.

Jordana continued to live stream while driving with ZScorro, taking calls from viewers. During this time, she made a shocking admission to a caller, indicating that she plans to kill her boyfriend.

The live stream further captured Jordana hitting ZScorro multiple times. Jordana also threatened to leak nude photos and personal information of Sara to her Discord channel.

Sara herself called into the livestream, which led to Jordana assaulting ZScorro multiple times.

More from Sports Skeeda:

Jordana is a relatively small IRL streamer on YouTube and was formerly known as Elisa Schwartz. She appeared on The Howard Stern Show and Kermit and Friends. As for her recent foray into the world of livestreaming, according to the bio on her official account on X, she is the self-styled “Queen Of IRL Livestreaming.” Her YouTube account has just over 13K subscribers, and the livestream where the incident went down occurred today April 8, 2024. It appears the two were having some sort of disagreement while Elisa Jordana was driving her car after the two-hour streaming mark and then started threatening the man in the passenger seat. The streamer then slapped him on the nose and followed it by pulling his ears. This seemingly tipped the man over the edge and he began pulling Jordana’s hair and told her to pull over the car. What followed was a violent altercation where he kept shouting curses at the YouTuber while putting her in a headlock till she exited the vehicle and seemingly walked away. At this point, the man ran out and promptly came over from the driver’s side and stopped the camera, ending the stream. It is unclear whether both people are safe, as neither Elisa Jordana nor the man has given any public updates.

WATCH:

NEW: Former Howard Stern employee Elisa Jordana goes viral for a wild fight with a man on live-stream while driving pic.twitter.com/CGZmJE3HKG — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 9, 2024

The aftermath of the incident has reportedly resulted in Jordana’s arrest. She was arrested by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony battery. Her mugshot has since gone viral.

Elisa Jordana has been charged with Battery. pic.twitter.com/xnaVIWSwih — Breaking GNN (@GuntNews) April 9, 2024

You can watch the full video here.