Former Rock Vocalist Cherie Currie Denounces Democrats, Calls Obama ‘Terrible President’ in Blistering Critique — ‘Voting for Democrats Now Just Makes You a Fool’

Cherie Currie, former lead vocalist of the iconic 1970s rock band The Runaways, has delivered a vehement condemnation of the Democratic Party and former President Barack Obama.

The former rock vocalist took to her social media to vent her frustrations, from economic issues to foreign policy, and even accused the party of fostering racial division.

“It used to be punk, R&R to vote Democrat. I fell for it,” Currie wrote on X.

“But when your party demands you live in fear, squalor, beyond your means by just buying groceries, gasoline, disrespecting our veterans, our police, our elderly, supporting criminals, chaos, riots, Hamas, failing Israel, demeaning us at every turn! Hurting our children! Wasting our money. Ineptitude with every policy! Lies and more lies… NO MORE! The Democrat Party can kiss my ass. They don’t give a damn. That’s true. Voting Dem used to be cool. But now, it just makes you a fool,” she added.

It used to be PUNK, R&R to vote Democrat. I fell for it. But when your party demands you live in fear, squaller, beyond your means by just buying groceries, gasoline, disrespecting our veterans, our police, our elderly, supporting CRIMINALS, chaos, riots, Hamas, FAILING Israel,… pic.twitter.com/JyHRucdbI2 — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) April 25, 2024

Currie’s fiery tirade didn’t stop there. She went on to criticize the party’s methods and messaging: “And ohhh are they the master of disguise! They lie and lie! They’ll take it up the rear for a single vote! Despicable sub humans.”

She continued by targeting Barack Obama specifically, questioning his leadership and accusing him of worsening racial tensions in the United States.

“Obama LIED. He was a terrible president, and I VOTED FOR HIM! But only once. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that man could create racism and devolve us as a nation. He did that. He’s a liar. A mistake! We are in this racist hellhole thanks to him!”

One user responded to her post, highlighting a shift in political perspectives: “The tables turned. What the Democratic Party is today, 80’s democrats would have condemned. Trump had much to do with identifying the crooks, or ‘The Swamp.’ That inflamed the liars. What a mess! Lol”

To which Currie replied, “A mess is an understatement at this point! But I’m with ya!!”