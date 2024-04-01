Former NFL Cornerback Vontae Davis Found Dead at 35

Vontae Davis, a former NFL cornerback for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, was found dead inside his grandmother’s home in Southwest Florida on Monday.

Vontae Davis was only 35 years old.

According to WSVN-TV, police are launching an investigation into what caused his death but have confirmed no foul play was involved.

Davis made national headlines back in 2018 when the two-time pro bowler shocked his teammates and coaches when he decided to retire during halftime during the Bills game against the Chargers.

Per NBC News:

Officers were called Monday morning to a residence in the 6000 block of SW 178th Avenue by the house assistant, who discovered Davis’ body, the Davie Police Department said in a statement.

“Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved,” the department said.

Family and friends were shocked by the loss of their loved one at such a young age.

Davis’ long-time friend Bobby Maze took to Facebook and wrote, “You beat the odds, you made it. You did it your way. It just wasn’t supposed to end like this.”

During his ten years in the NFL, Davis played in 121 games and racked up 395 tackles and 22 interceptions.

The cause of Davis’ death has not been released.

