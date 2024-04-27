Former New York Giants Lineman Found Dead at 28

Former New York Giants lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead inside his New Jersey home on Thursday.

Cunningham was only 28 years old.

ESPN reported that Clifton, New Jersey, police had to force their way inside Cunninghome’s home on Thursday after a family member was concerned about Cunningham’s well-being.

After making their way inside Cunningham’s home, they discovered the former NFL offensive lineman dead.

On Friday, the Giants released a statement regarding Cunningham’s death and wrote, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham; he was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

Police are currently investigating the cause of Cunningham’s death, but no foul play is suspected.

Per ESPN:

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Cunningham in the 7th round in the 2018 draft.

He was later traded to the New England Patriots, where he played two seasons, and last played for the Giants in 2022.