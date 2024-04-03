Former ESPN Host Sage Steele Reveals “Every Single Question Was Scripted” in Her Interview With Biden (VIDEO)

Former ESPN host Sage Steele has revealed that her interview with Joe Biden in March of 2021 was entirely scripted.

In an interview with Fox News, Steele shared, “I was told, ‘You will say every word we write out. You will not deviate from the script and go.’”

The former ESPN host added that the script was “Gone over dozens of times by many executives, editors, and executives. I was on script and was told not to deviate as it was very much; this is what you will ask.”

Executives at ESPN also made it very clear to Steele that she was to refrain from asking Biden any follow-up questions.

WATCH:

BREAKING NEWS: Sage Steele ADMITS Biden interview was completely SCRIPTED!!!! “Every single question was scripted and gone over dozens of times by multiple editors and executives.” Biden is a COWARD. pic.twitter.com/9yVjZS1OQ0 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 3, 2024

Per New York Post:

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele revealed that her interview with President Joe Biden shortly after he took office in March 2021 was “scripted” by executives at the Disney-owned network. Steele — who was “sidelined” by ESPN later that year after she criticized the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and made controversial comments about former President Barack Obama — told Fox News that she was beholden to a “structured” interview. “It was very much ‘This is what you will ask. This is how you will say it. No follow-ups, no follow-ups. Next,’” Steele told Fox, adding that each question was “gone over dozens of times by many editors and executives.” Steele said she wasn’t certain whether ESPN had sent the questions to the White House in advance of the interview.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Steele was taken off the air at ESPN after she called Covid vaccine mandates “sick and “scary.”

