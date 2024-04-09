Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Complains That When Joe Biden Speaks ‘Nobody Listens’ (VIDEO)

Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile appeared on ABC News This Week on Sunday and complained that when Joe Biden speaks nobody listens.

That’s not completely true, of course. Lots of people listen when he lies about his personal history, or when he says completely stupid things about domestic and foreign policy.

What many people do not do, is take him seriously or pay attention to his opinions. Maybe that’s what Brazile really meant.

FOX News reports:

Ex-DNC chair Donna Brazile frets ‘nobody listens’ when Biden talks Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile expressed frustration with the media coverage of President Biden on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, complaining that no one “listens” to the president when he speaks. Brazile’s blunt remarks came during a discussion on the U.S. policy toward Israel, in which she was asked if Biden needed to be more upfront with Americans about the war in Gaza. “Absolutely. Not just in Israel, Ukraine. We are a superpower. He is the Commander In Chief. Absolutely, he should speak out more,” she urged, before seeming to take a swipe at the media. “Also we should cover what he’s saying because often when he speaks, nobody listens.” Brazile’s comments follow several reports detailing the White House’s frustrations with media reports on Biden’s age and cognitive abilities.

Here’s the video:

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR: Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile decries that "When (Joe Biden) speaks, nobody listens", due to insufficient coverage of his remarks. pic.twitter.com/kova9A3ani — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 7, 2024

It’s pretty simple to understand, Donna.

No one listens because the POTUS has dementia ! He makes up stories and outright lies. He reads off of notes prepared for him. He's not in charge is what he portrays in every speech or interview. It's all a script. That's why no one listens. https://t.co/yLUNC8jX0f — The Conservative M. D. ️ (@WarriorsForAll) April 8, 2024

One of the most interesting things about that clip is Brazile’s body language and tone. She seems genuinely frustrated. What does that tell you?