A Former Biden Voter Explains How She Became a Trump Supporter in 2024

In the 2024 election, there will be a very large pool of voters who pulled the lever for Biden in 2020 but will now be voting for Trump. Biden regret is real and it could help Trump tremendously in November.

One such person is a writer named Sasha Stone. She has been completely red-pilled and she is very good at explaining why.

She sees what Democrats and the media are doing with perfect clarity. She also understands how leftist minds work because she was one until fairly recently. No anymore.

She writes at Substack:

The Lawfare made me a Trump supporter Six years ago, I stood a few feet away from Joe Biden at a fundraiser and was certain he was the only person who could save this country from Donald Trump in 2020. However, by the end of the election, I would leave the Democratic Party for good. I saw them as corrupt, too powerful, and dangerous to the very democracy they now claim they want to protect. Now, I wake up every morning in a panic that our last best hope of ending the monopoly of power on the Left rests on the imperfect shoulders of Donald Trump. So I guess that finally makes me a Trump supporter. It was a long, slow slide that started with simply humanizing Trump and the MAGA movement and believe me, just that alone upset my friends and family. They’re evil, they believe, because that’s what the media tells them every second of every day… I spent a lot of time saying, “I’m not a Trump supporter, but…” I said it so much I began to feel like a coward for saying it. Trump is no better or worse than any politician in America. But we’ve never lived through an entire oligopoly scaring people against a former and half the country.

Her column is worth reading in full.

Make no mistake, there are lots of people across the country who feel the same way she does, even if many of them keep quiet about it.