“Flynn” – The Biopic Film About General Michael Flynn and the Deep State Apparatus Hits NUMBER ONE ON AMAZON Its First Weekend!

General Michael Flynn hosted the premier of “Flynn” the movie in Venice, Florida on Friday Night.

His new biopic documentary named ‘Flynn’ a gripping and revealing story of the life of General Michael Flynn, from his rise in the US Military, to the severe political persecution he faced exposing corruption as the National Security Advisor to President Trump.

Movie trailer:



The film features former Congressman Devin Nunes, as well as famed conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and many more.

This film offers a never before detailed intimate look into the inner workings of the corruption of the US Government and Deep State apparatus. General Flynn also examines the events surrounding his persecution at the hands of a broken justice system with the acquiescence and support of the legacy media.

Already “Flynn” has jumped to #1 on the Amazon best sellers list!

“Flynn” is selling more than The Beekeeper, Oppenheimer, Wonka, and Dune: Part Two.

Amazing!

That only took two days!

Catch information on the Live Tour to see “Flynn.”

General Flynn shared with The Gateway Pundit and others that the movie includes never before seen information on the Deep State maneuvers against President Trump.

About General Flynn: