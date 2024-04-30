Federal Appeals Court Rules West Virginia and North Carolina Must Pay for Transgender Healthcare

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled West Virginia and North Carolina must pay for transgender healthcare.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-6 “in the case involving coverage of gender-affirming care by North Carolina’s state employee health plan and the coverage of gender-affirming surgery by West Virginia Medicaid.”

The case is likely headed to the US Supreme Court.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey vowed to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

“Decisions like this one, from a court dominated by Obama and Biden-appointees, cannot stand: we’ll take this to the Supreme Court and win,” Patrick Morrisey said.

AG @MorriseyWV vows to take fight over state Medicaid’s choice not to pay for sex-transition surgeries to SCOTUS “Decisions like this one, from a court dominated by Obama- & Biden-appointees, cannot stand: we’ll take this to the Supreme Court and win."https://t.co/V3WzjqlUTx — Patrick Morrisey Press (@MorriseyPress) April 29, 2024

AP reported: