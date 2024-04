FDA Says Bird Flu Discovered in Grocery Store Milk – Here Is One Way To Be Prepared

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

In the latest avian flu development, it was announced yesterday that, “the US Food and Drug Administration said … it had detected viral particles of H5N1 avian influenza in milk purchased at grocery stores.”

While the FDA was cautioning that they believe the milk is still safe to drink, others are sounding the alarm.

According to news reports,

“Dr. Eric Topol, founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the finding of viral particles in milk on grocery store shelves means the outbreak is probably more widespread than we’ve known. “The dissemination to cows is far greater than we have been led to believe,” Topol said in an email Tuesday.” “The FDA assurance that the dairy supply is safe is nice, but it’s not based on extensive assessment yet, which they acknowledge, and won’t engender trust and confidence because it comes in the wake of USDA mishandling,” he added.

The Chief Medical Board of The Wellness Company has been closely watching the avian flu (H5N1) outbreak here in the United States over the last few week – recently adding Tamiflu to the company’s Contagion Kit. While it is far from certain that this most recent strand of bird flu will result in a pandemic, Dr. McCullough said:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are adding Tamiflu to the Contagion Kit. Tamiflu is a safe medication approved treat Influenza type A, viruses like avian flu. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and make further recommendations as warranted.”

Tamiflu Oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu™) is an antiviral medication that disrupts replication of the Influenza A and B virus, including the avian ‘bird flu’ H5N1 variant, within the body to reduce the severity of flu symptoms.

Be Prepared

Now is not the time to panic, nor is this the time to be complacent – now is the time to be prepared.

Get the prescription drugs you need to keep your family safe from bird flu, COVID, or whatever the globalists throw at us next!

2024 is the Year to be Prepared

We know what the globalists did in 2020, and we know they will do whatever they can to maintain power, which makes 2024 a potentially very dangerous year for Americans.

Unlike 2020, you don’t have to be caught unprepared and that’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company and their new prescription Contagion Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

The ultimate safeguard for your health.

Be ready for the next crisis. This Contagion Kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine. The Contagion Kit also includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Kit.

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 10 vials (plus nebulizer included)

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg -20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu™) – 10 tablets

1 Contagion Kit Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Contagion Kit:

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Don’t be caught unprepared for whatever 2024 sends your way!