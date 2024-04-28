FBI Pledge Weekend: Patriot Front Group Marches in Downtown Charleston, West Virginia – Elon Musk Weighs In

by
Feds on parade: Patriot Front members march in Charleston, West Virginia.

It must be another FBI freshman pledge weekend. 

The Patriot Front “white supremacist” group went marching in Charleston, West Virginia this weekend.

They found a drummer for this weekend’s march and they were chanting something but it was hard to understand.

These deep state a$$holes aren’t fooling anyone.

This sounds about right: You know they’re feds because the mainstream media has absolutely no interest in outing them.

Elon Musk weighed in – “Does seem strange that there is no effort to unmask or otherwise identify everyone in the group.”

More…

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

