FBI Pledge Weekend: Patriot Front Group Marches in Downtown Charleston, West Virginia – Elon Musk Weighs In

It must be another FBI freshman pledge weekend.

The Patriot Front “white supremacist” group went marching in Charleston, West Virginia this weekend.

They found a drummer for this weekend’s march and they were chanting something but it was hard to understand.

So these a$$holes from Patriot Front just marched through our beautiful town. While I support their 1st amendment right to PEACEFUL assembly…I also support our right to flip them off! pic.twitter.com/v1pox3xpEx — (((Mike Pushkin))) (@pushkinforhouse) April 27, 2024

These deep state a$$holes aren’t fooling anyone.

FEDS? The Patriot Front holds itself out as a supremacist organization but most believe it to be a honeypot organized and funded by the Feds to entrap disgruntled Americans. The group (100 strong) marched through Charleston WV. Strangely there was no police presence. pic.twitter.com/zt0lKOnmsM — @amuse (@amuse) April 27, 2024

This sounds about right: You know they’re feds because the mainstream media has absolutely no interest in outing them.

How can you be sure they are Feds? Because the legacy news media is not spending any effort to unmask or destroy their lives. The corporate media was told to ignore this by their handlers at the FBI. If Patriot Front were a real organic group, the reaction would be completely… https://t.co/oLlysbxezk — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 27, 2024

Elon Musk weighed in – “Does seem strange that there is no effort to unmask or otherwise identify everyone in the group.”

Does seem strange that there is no effort to unmask or otherwise identify everyone in the group — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2024

More…