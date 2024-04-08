Facebook Disables Frontpage Editor Jamie Glazov’s Account for Daring to Sound Alarm on Hamas Threat in the U.S.

Frontpage Editor Jamie Glazov has confirmed that on April 4, Facebook disabled his account.

His violation? Sharing a recent Glazov Gang episode which discussed the danger posed to Americans by Hamas terrorists: “Oct 7th Coming to the USA?”

Facebook removed the post and disabled his account because “the post violated its ‘community standards’ and posed a threat to ‘the security of people on Facebook.'”

Frontpage reports:

Why, exactly, is Facebook trying to cover up the barbarities Hamas inflicted on Israelis on Oct 7 – and the barbarities that it promises to inflict on innocents around the world in the future? And why is Facebook disabling the accounts of individuals who are telling the truth about it? Meanwhile, Facebook’s Oversight Board has decided that calling terrorists “martyrs” is an acceptable form of free speech. This, of course, opens the door for Hamas supporters to celebrate the murder of Jews. Facebook did this in response to pressure from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats. Thus, while you can now celebrate Hamas murderers, rapists and kidnappers as “martyrs” on Facebook, Jamie Glazov isn’t allowed to tell the truth about what Islamic terror means not only for Israel, but for America.

Watch the video Facebook doesn’t want you to see: