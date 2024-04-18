EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Endorsed Arizona Congressional Candidate Abe Hamadeh Releases 5 Point Election Integrity Plan

Arizona Congressional Candidate Abe Hamadeh (AZ-08) laid out a comprehensive election integrity plan, exclusively to The Gateway Pundit, to ensure elections are free and fair and election fraudsters are punished when he is elected to U.S. Congress.

Hamadeh plans to introduce legislation to crack down on cheaters, illegal immigrants voting in local and federal elections, ranked-choice voting and private funds, such as Zuckerbucks, influencing elections.

Maricopa County, Arizona, which holds 60% of the state’s electorate and the fourth largest county in the Country, received $3 million in ‘Zuckerbucks’ from a Democrat non-profit before the stolen 2020 election. Still, roughly four years later, Nobody knows who accepted it or where it went.

Hamadeh told The Gateway Pundit in a statement, “I fully support election integrity efforts to ensure every vote counts and every voice is heard. A secure election is fundamental to our democracy and the very fabric our country was founded upon, and I am committed to upholding the integrity of our electoral process.”

“I firmly believe we must implement a unified standard of voting in order to achieve this. My comprehensive election integrity plan will achieve just that, and I look forward to proposing these policies on day one in Congress,” He continued.

As The Gateway Pundit readers recall, Abe Hamadeh’s race for Arizona Attorney General in 2022 was stolen by just 280 votes after 60% of voting machines in Maricopa County due to intentional voter suppression that targeted Republicans on election day. Additionally, thousands of ballots were not counted due to wrongfully canceled voter registrations and ballot misreads across the state of Arizona.

No serious person believes the 2022 election in Arizona was run fairly for statewide candidates.

President Trump has endorsed Abraham Hamadeh for Congress in Arizona’s 8th District, noting that Abe is “Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, Crime, Cutting Taxes, Election Integrity, and Protecting our Great Second Amendment.”

Like Trump, Hamadeh refused to surrender to the radical left and their stolen elections and fought his election lawsuit all the way through the corrupt Kangaroo Courts.

Abe’s five-point plan to secure elections nationwide is as follows:

Voter ID Requirement for Federal Elections: I will introduce legislation that requires states to adopt voter identification for federal races. If a citizen does not have a valid identification, they will not be allowed to vote. Federal Ban on Ranked Choice Voting: On day one in Congress, I will introduce legislation that imposes a federal ban on ranked choice voting for federal races. At its core, ranked choice voting is unconstitutional and should be banned at the federal level. Ranked choice voting takes away our country’s long history of a vigorous primary system, confuses voters, and makes it nearly impossible to conduct audits to ensure election integrity. Withhold Federal Funding From Cities that Allow Non-Citizens to Vote: In Congress, I will advocate for withholding federal funding to cities that allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Voting is a right that extends to all lawful citizens of the United States. Any individual who is in the United States illegally should not be allowed to vote in any local election. Strict Penalties for Election Fraud: In Congress, I will introduce legislation that imposes severe penalties for election fraud to deter individuals from engaging in fraudulent activities including making voter fraud a federal crime. Election fraud is a severe crime and any individual found guilty of violating election laws or undermining the integrity of the electoral process will be prosecuted accordingly. Ban Corporate and Non-Profit Funding: I will introduce legislation to prevent all private donations to help run elections. Americans should never have another “Zuckerbucks” interference in an election. Free and fair elections are the centerpiece of our country and there is no room for corporate meddling to tilt outcomes and further encourage widespread fraud. In addition, Congress should allocate funds for states to upgrade and secure their voting machines, including regular cybersecurity assessments and prohibit the use of internet-based voting systems due to security vulnerabilities. This includes enhancing cybersecurity measures to protect voter databases, election systems, and infrastructure from foreign interference or hacking attempts. We must establish protocols for responding to cybersecurity threats and ensure transparency in reporting any breaches or attempts to undermine election integrity.

“It is time to restore confidence in our democracy and protect the fundamental right to vote as Americans. I will tirelessly fight for the integrity of our elections for generations to come when elected to Congress. This is my promise to not only Arizona but to all Americans,” Hamadeh concluded.

