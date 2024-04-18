Elon Musk Blasts New NPR CEO for Her Hatred the US Constitution – After New Video Emerges of Her Trashing Free Speech Rights for Americans

NPR CEO Katherine Maher bashing Free Speech rights.

Elon Musk on Tuesday blasted radical NPR CEO Katherine Maher after video emerged of Maher trashing the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

After having secured 99% of the US legacy media, Democrats in America today are outraged that their lies and half-truths are challenged by the American public and independent voices. Today’s Democrat believes they should be the arbiters of truth despite their insane ideas and completely fraudulent statements on news and current issues.

Katherine Maher is no different.

Maher described her disgust for the First Amendment to the Atlantic Council in a recent interview.

Katherine Maher: “The “the number one challenge” here that we see is, of course, the First Amendment in the United States which is a fairly robust protection of rights and a protection of rights for platforms that I actually think is very important that platforms have those rights to actually regulate what content they want on their sites. But it also means that it’s a little bit tricky to really address some of the real challenges of where does that information come from and some of the influence peddlers who have made a real market economy around it.

The video was posted by journalist Chris Rufo.

This follows reports of her other nasty statements about President Trump and crazy defense of violent protests.

The woman is a nut.

EXPOSED: Several Wild and Wacky Social Media Posts from Woke NPR CEO Emerge Online as Network Fallout Over Ouster of Senior Editor Continues

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

