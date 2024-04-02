Disgusting: Democrat Massachusetts Governor Plans to House Illegals at Former Veterans’ Shelter

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced last week that the historic Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, which formerly housed veterans, will be converted into a site for 100 illegal families and pregnant women.

The site is currently vacant and was set for demolition.

While veterans in the state continue to face homelessness, Healey is putting illegals ahead of those who have served our nation.

Chelsea Soldiers’ Home website shares that while in operation, veterans paid between $10-30 dollars a day to live at the facility.

Illegals, however, will be housed entirely on the taxpayer’s dime.

Fox News reports:

Secretary of Veterans Services Dr. Jon Santiago told The Boston Herald that the new migrant facility would not impact veteran services. “Massachusetts has proven that we can take care of veterans and families experiencing homelessness in our state,” he said. The Veterans Home at Chelsea will become a “safety-net site” for migrants where, beginning May 1, they will have to prove they are working to wean off government assistance by applying for work authorizations, learning English and searching for permanent residency.

Massachusetts resident George Belmonte said on social media, “I can’t believe the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, which is for the Vets, is going to [be] used for the immigrants overflow. How about taking care of the homeless vets first? I am all for helping people but how about taking care of those already here and homeless.”

