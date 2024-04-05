Dirty RINO Karl Rove Viciously Attacks President Trump After Saying He Will Pardon J6 Defendants — ‘Not Hostages, They Are Thugs… Sons of B**ches’ (VIDEO)

In an interview on MSNBC’s The Beat, former Senior Adviser to President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, launched a scathing critique of Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon individuals charged for their roles in the January 6 Capitol event.

Last month, Donald Trump declared that his initial actions on his third presidency would include pardoning individuals who protested the 2020 election results at the US Capitol, whom he referred to as “hostages” in a post on Truth Social.

“My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!” Trump wrote.

RINO Rove claimed that Trump’s actions to pardon innocent Americans who were unfairly treated should render him unfit for the nation’s highest office.

“What those people did when they violently attacked the capital in order to stop a constitutionally mandated meeting of the Congress to accept the results of the Electoral College is a stain on our history,” said Rove.

“Every one of those sons of b*tches who did that, we ought to find them, try them, and send them to jail. One of the critical mistakes made in this campaign is that Donald Trump has now said, I’m going to pardon those people because they’re hostages. No, they’re not. They’re thugs. There were people, some of them had automatic weapons at a hotel in Virginia, hoping to be able to be called up.

“And so, why Trump has done this is beyond me. If he had said, ‘You know what? I trust our jury system. I trust law enforcement. Anybody who assaulted the Capitol ought to be…’ I mean, he said it once or twice, but now he’s appearing in a video with people who assaulted police officers with an intent to take the Capitol by force. Look, I’m a Republican . I don’t want to have a Democratic president.

“I want to have a Republican president. But we’re facing, as a country, a decision, and everybody gets to make it as to what leadership we’re going to have. To me, it is a mistake on the part of the Trump campaign to allow the President’s impulses to identify himself with the people who assaulted the Capitol rather than with those who stand for law and order.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Outraged Karl Rove viciously attacks Donald Trump for saying if elected, he will pardon J6 defendants, says, they are not hostages, they are thugs, adds that January 6 “was a stain on our history. And every one of those sons of bitches who did that, we oughta find them,… pic.twitter.com/y2Zw4igCJb — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 4, 2024

The Biden regime is still using the FBI to round up, indict, harass, threaten, and ruin patriotic Americans who attended the Stop the Steal rally in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

The Biden DOJ is now arresting Americans who stood outside the building, committed no crimes, but were standing in the unidentified “restricted ground” around the US Capitol that day.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) joined Chris Salcedo on Newsmax recently to discuss the government operation on January 6, 2021.

Rep. Higgins told Salcedo that “at least 200” FBI agents dressed as Trump supporters were in the crowd on January 6, 2021. It was a government operation.