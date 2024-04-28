DEVELOPING: Three Louisiana Police Officers Wounded in Fatal Standoff with Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder and Armed Robbery



Matthew Lathers

Update: Matthew Lathers was fatally shot by an officer.

Three Kenner, Louisiana police officers were shot in a standoff with a suspect who shot two other people on Sunday.

The wounded officers were taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

The two victims are in critical condition.

According to NOLA.com, officers got into a standoff with 31-year-old Matthew Lathers.

Lathers was wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery. He critically injured a man in a shooting on Tuesday in Kenner. According to WVUE, Lathers has a long rap sheet and was convicted of armed robbery back in 2012.

Police had been searching for Lathers since Tuesday after he shot a 56-year-old man. According to NOLA, police received a call around 9:45 am on Sunday where they had a standoff with Lathers.

The SWAT team was on the scene at the home on Farm Avenue and Kenner Avenue. Neighbors heard flashbangs and several exchanges of gunfire.

Update: Lathers was fatally shot by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy according to ABC News.

WATCH:

