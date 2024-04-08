DEVELOPING: Reports of Active Shooter in Summerlin, Las Vegas — Triggers Massive Law Enforcement Response (VIDEO)

A law firm in the Summerlin area near the Red Rock Resort became the scene of a violent shooting this morning, prompting a significant response from local law enforcement.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating the incident that has reportedly left multiple victims, according to police sources per 8 News Now.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. inside a business located at the 10800 block of Charleston Boulevard, near Pavilion Center Drive, an area known for its bustling activity and proximity to several local businesses and attractions.

The intersection has been closed to traffic as police work the scene, with authorities advising the public to avoid the area due to the extensive police presence.

In a statement released to the public, LVMPD confirmed their response to the incident: “We are investigating a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston. This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon.”

According to sources from Channel 13, the shooting took place at the Prince Law Group, located at the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive and the condition of the victims, remain unclear at this early stage.

LVMPD has advised that this is a “dynamic event” and has deployed multiple emergency vehicles to the location. The area surrounding the incident has been cordoned off, causing significant disruptions to local traffic as the investigation continues.

Metro is investigating a shooting at a business near Downtown Summerlin we just arrived on scene. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/J3shBvPVbr — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) April 8, 2024

BREAKING: Multiple victims after a shooting inside a business in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/UGm0e06KOS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 8, 2024

This is a developing story.