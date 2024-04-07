Developing: IDF Withdraws Most Ground Troops from Southern Gaza

On Sunday, the Israeli military said it has reduced its ground troops in the southern Gaza Strip following the conclusion of its monthslong operation in the city of Khan Younis.

In the statement, the IDF said it was pulling its 98th commando division “to recuperate and prepare for future operations.”

NBC News reports, “The Nahal brigade and the 162nd division remain in Gaza, which the IDF describes as ‘a significant force’ that will continue to ‘operate in the Gaza Strip, and will preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence based operations.'”

The Nahal Brigade is focues on securing the “Netzarim Corridor,” which crosses Gaza from the Be’eri area in southern Israel to the Strip’s coast.

The Times of Israel reports:

The corridor enables the IDF to carry out raids in northern and central Gaza, prevents Palestinians from returning to the northern part of the Strip, and allows humanitarian organizations to deliver aid directly to northern Gaza. Hours after the withdrawal, five rockets were fired from the Khan Younis area at communities near the Gaza border. According to the IDF, some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Five rockets were fired from Khan Younis at Israeli communities hours after IDF withdrew its troops. Not even a day and we see that Hamas will attack again at the first opportunity. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 7, 2024

This story is developing.