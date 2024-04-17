FAA Issues Ground Stop Advisory For Alaska Airlines *Updated*

by

Update: The ground stop was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Alaska Airlines on Wednesday asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to pause the airline’s departures nationwide.

The FAA issued a ground stop advisory for Alaska Airlines at 7:50 am on Wednesday.

According to KIRO 7, the ground stop is related to a problem with the airline’s weight and balance system.

“This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance. A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights was instituted at approximately 7:50am PT. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.”

Alaska Airlines responded to angry stranded customers on Wednesday morning.

DEVELOPING…

