DEVELOPING: Driver Rams Vehicle Into Front Security Gate at FBI HQ in Atlanta (VIDEO)

A male driver rammed a vehicle into a front security gate at the FBI’s Atlanta headquarters on Monday.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody. The motive for the crash is not known at this time.

According to reports, the suspect tried to follow another vehicle through the gate when a barrier gate popped up to stop him.

Authorities are considering state and federal charges against the suspect, according to ABC News.

Bomb technicians were deployed to inspect the vehicle.

No one was injured.

#BREAKING: A Male suspect has Rammed his Vehicle into FBI front Security Gate at Atlanta Headquarters #Atlanta | #Georgia Currently, numerous agencies are on the scene investigating after a male suspect drove his red SUV and smashed into the front security gate at the FBI… pic.twitter.com/uSoSWGbbHr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 1, 2024

