Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is Confused by Astronomy: “The Moon is Made Up Mostly of Gases”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee ( D-TX) once sat on the House Science Committee and the House Space Committee. But understanding astronomy seems to elude her.

Jackson Lee attended an event at Booker T. Washington High School where the “Trust the Science” party member clearly does not understand the science.

Today, I created the opportunity to see a unique science and solar experience for the students at Booker T. Washington High School. As a former member of the Science Committee and former Ranking Member of the Space and Aeronautics Committee, this was an irreplaceable moment… pic.twitter.com/DhlorZthW7 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) April 8, 2024

Jackson Lee explained to the crowd, “You have the energy of the moon at night.”

What?

“And sometimes you’ve heard the word ‘full moon,’…Sometimes you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon,” which she then explained is a “complete rounded circle which is made up mostly of gases.”

Is this what they teach at her Alma Mater, Yale University?

She continued, “That’s why the question is why — or how — could we as humans live on the moon. The gas is such that we can do that.”

As NASA explains, the moon’s “weak atmosphere and its lack of liquid water cannot support life as we know it.”

Undeterred by facts, Jackson Lee added that the “sun is a mighty powerful heat and it’s almost impossible to go near the sun” while the “moon is more manageable.”

Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: It’s “almost impossible to go near the sun,” but the “moon is more manageable” because it’s “made up mostly of gases” (it isn’t)pic.twitter.com/0t8CPI4QzW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 9, 2024

Jackson Lee hopes students will “hold this with them forever.” Those who embrace education hope their teachers are more capable than the Congresswoman.

These students will hold this with them forever; I am glad we were able to bring everyone together for such a historic moment. pic.twitter.com/7ldL8w0uql — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) April 8, 2024

This is not the first time she has struggled with concepts surrounding astronomy.

Texas Monthly reported, “Jackson Lee, whose district neighbors the Johnson Space Center, is a member of the House Committee on Science, and so it was that she spent part of her summer recess visiting the Mars Pathfinder Operations Center in Pasadena, California. While there, according to an article by Sandy Hume in The Hill, a weekly newspaper that covers Congress, Jackson Lee asked if the Pathfinder succeeded in taking pictures of the American flag planted on Mars by Neil Armstrong in 1969. Of course, Armstrong planted the flag on the Moon, as any high schooler should be able to tell you, let alone a 47-year-old Yale graduate.”

Watch as Jackson Lee struggles with the challenges of trying to navigate how to use the special eclipse glasses.