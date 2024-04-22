COVER-UP EXPOSED: Judge Cannon Unmasks Redacted Documents Revealing Biden White House Direct Ties to Mar-a-Lago Raid, Jack Smith Investigation

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday ordered key evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case to be unredacted.

The newly unredacted documents revealed Biden’s White House had direct ties to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The Biden Regime was also directly tied to Jack Smith’s investigation despite claims to the contrary from US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Before with redactions: Jack Smith wanted to hide the fact that the National Archives had several conversations with the Biden White House.


Before with Redactions

Unredacted: On May 5, 2021, less than 5 months after the end of President Trump’s term, NARA General Counsel Gary Stern sent an internal email attaching a draft letter to President Trump’s PRA representatives. Stern noted that he “had several conversations” with WH…”


After Cannon unredacted documents

US Attorney General Merrick Garland’s claims about “independence” from investigations into Trump are LIES.

The Biden White House and DOJ were involved in developing a criminal case against Trump for ‘mishandling of classified documents.’


Before with redactions

According to the newly unredacted docs, On September 1, 2021, NARA’s General Counsel Stern was circulating a “letter that we could consider sending to the Attorney General about missing Trump records.”


after: unredacted documents

Biden’s Justice Department told the National Archives what to do to cover their tracks.


Before with redactions

NARA General Counsel Stern was put in touch with high ranking DOJ official who then gave him instructions on how to cover his tracks.


after: unredacted documents

Joe Biden’s Department of Energy was also involved in the cover-up.

Recall that the DOE retroactively terminated Trump’s security clearance AFTER Trump was indicted.


before with redactions

The unredacted documents show the Department of Energy discovered Trump had an active security clearance after he was indicted so they retroactively terminated it.


after: unredacted documents

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

