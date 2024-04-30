Cost of Gasoline Surges Again Under Biden, Up 18 Percent in Just Four Months

The cost of gasoline is once again surging across the U.S. as the Biden regime continues its war on energy independence.

Bloomberg reports that with only six months to go until the all-important presidential election, Biden’s efforts to lower the cost at the pump are in “jeopardy.”

The report states:

The calculus is getting tricky for Biden before an election in which the rising cost of living is expected to figure prominently in voting decisions. History has shown that the fortunes of US presidents are closely tied to prices at the pump, even though they have little control over the oil market in the short term. As violence roils the Middle East, US gasoline prices have surged 18% this year—and the summer driving season hasn’t started. The Biden administration is just pathologically allergic to anything that would increase oil prices, and they have telegraphed that over and over again,” says Jim Lucier, managing director at Capital Alpha Partners, a research group in Washington. But, he adds, there’s not much the president can really do about it: “Biden is in a box on this question.”