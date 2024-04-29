CONFIRMED – IT WAS ALL A SETUP: New Evidence Affirms Previous TGP Reporting that Deep State Sent Documents to Mar-a Lago to Set Up Trump

Guest post by Joe Hoft via JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

President Trump shared last week that he believes the FBI stole his will. The FBI also stole 1,800 other items that were not documents that belonged to President Trump. This was not lawful or necessary.

It is also widely known at this point that Joe Biden who ordered the FBI access to Trump’s documents at Mar-a-Lago and President Trump’s personal belongings.

On pages 2-3 of the ruling Judge Cannon revealed that it was JOE BIDEN who ordered the FBI access to the Mar-a-Lago documents and President Trump’s personal belongings.

This was despite the Biden regime insisting they had nothing to do with the raid.

In September 2022, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that Chris Wray’s FBI created a fake crime scene at Trump’s home by adding their own documents to the scene and doctoring at least one photo. (more here).

The FBI created the crime scene, inserted their own documents, and then photoshopped the document. At the bottom of the photo provided to the court there is the number 2A, indicating that this was a crime scene photo as well as a type of tape measure across the bottom of the photo. The corrupt FBI threw the photos on the floor themselves. They staged this.

We know this because the containers were right next door. The documents would have been placed on a table had the FBI wanted to take a picture of the documents. Showing them as scattered across the floor is for show to indicate they were found this way, a lie we explain below. Also, the cabinets are right next to the documents, which is likely where they were stored. They weren’t stored on the floor.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden’s corrupt FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was all a set-up. We reported this when it happened. Now we have more evidence.

It was all another set up from our totally corrupt DOJ and FBI.

In November 2022, we reported at TGP that the FBI set up President Trump and inserted documents at the Mar-a-Lago raid.

This past weekend Judge Cannon redacted documents previously concealed to the American public.

The unredacted documents prove the raid on Mar-a-Lago was all a set up as we previously reported.

Julie Kelly reported on X that an entire pallet full of boxes that was held by GSA was later dumped at Mar-a-Lago. These boxes contained the papers with “classified markings.”

it was all a set-up.

So an entire pallet full of boxes that had been held by GSA somewhere outside of DC is dumped at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently these are the boxes that ended up containing papers with “classified markings.” I will double check indictment but I don’t recall this event in the timeline: pic.twitter.com/H08oh4gkjI — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 27, 2024

Based on the current evidence released:

…the federal government potentially shipped boxes of classified information from government storage to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, then charged him for possessing it, then rescinded his clearance after charging him?

Basically — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 27, 2024

It appears the entire Mar-a-Lago raid was a set-up by the Biden DOJ and Chris Wray FBI to get Trump. Apparently, the real criminals are not on trial.