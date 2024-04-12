CNN Eulogizes Terrorist Who Commanded Group That Abducted, Tortured and Murdered a 19-Year Old Israeli Soldier as “Terminally Ill Palestinian Prisoner”

Terrorist Walid Daqqa died in prison earlier this week

Taking a page from Al Jazeera, which had an almost identical title, CNN eulogized Daqqa’s death with a story titled, “Terminally ill Palestinian prisoner dies after 38 years in Israeli custody.”

In the article, CNN says that Daqqa was “seen as a terrorist” after his arrest and sentence of life in prison after his group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) militant group, abducted and killed 19-year-old Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

CNN conveniently leaves out the details of Tamam’s horrific torture and murder.

Tamam was kidnapped and held for ransom. When the ransom bid failed, he was murdered on Daqqah’s orders, but not before being tortured, including having his eyes gouged out and being castrated.

From The Jewish Chronicle:

Tamam, who was on leave from the military when he was murdered, vanished after accompanying his girlfriend to her home in the city of Tiberias and returning by bus to Tel Aviv. His body was found four days later near the entrance to the town of Mevo Dotan in the West. Tamam’s killers gouged out his eyes, mutilated his body and castrated him before taking him to an olive grove and shooting him dead, according to reports at the time.

CNN seemed to mirror Amnesty International’s (AI) lamenting of the terrorist’s death. AI described Daqqa as simply “a writer,” leaving out the details of his barbaric cruelty.

The death in custody of Walid Daqqa, a 62-year-old Palestinian writer who was the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails after 38 years of imprisonment, is a cruel reminder of Israel’s disregard for Palestinians’ right to life ⬇️https://t.co/hSz0gdZgVj — Amnesty International (@amnesty) April 8, 2024