Chicago Mayor Johnson Calls for Work Permits for Half a Million Illegals in Illinois

On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called for work permits for half a million illegals in Illinois.

Why worry about out-of-work and suffering American citizens when you can make illegals the priority.

Johnson further boasted that his city, in constant chaos from rampant crime and urban decay, could continue to absorb even more illegals and “conservatively” welcome another 400,000 to 700,000.

During a roundtable with urban business leaders, Johnson said, “We need the president to extend the same economic opportunities long term for our undocumented brothers and sisters, so they can build a better life here in the city of Chicago or wherever else they decide to live.”

“I want to make this emphatically clear: Chicago will never turn its back on people who wish to call the city of Chicago their home,” he added.

Fox News reports:

Johnson, whose one-year anniversary as mayor was also Thursday, said he penned a letter to the Biden administration, pushing harder for additional work permits, with the support of dozens of other city mayors, including Denver, New York, Seattle and San Francisco. “I remain standing in my belief that a more inclusive and equitable future for all residents is truly possible, whether they arrived here yesterday or have been here for an extended period of time,” he said. The mayor added that even though the “humanitarian crisis” continues to overwhelm and “test the city,” officials will not “waver in their commitment to the immigrant communities.”

In February, mayors from more than 40 cities sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urging the administration to grant more permits for additional arrivals and also extend existing ones.