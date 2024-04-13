Chasten Buttigieg: Republicans Want Suicidal LGBT People to ‘Pull The Trigger’ (VIDEO)

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said on MSNBC’s Deadline that Republicans would like LGBTQ people to “pull the trigger” and end their lives.

In an interview with host Nicole Wallace, Buttigieg described his own experience as a homosexual man:

It requires a lot of vulnerability. It’s really hard but for me, getting to grow up to be this person was a miracle. When I was 13, 14 years old and sitting in my parent’s basement, I would stare at my dad’s gun cabinet and I thought that was the only way out. I would never know love. I would never know family. I would never know community. I thought I was the only gay person in the world. I felt like the world was telling me to pull the trigger.

Buttigieg then went on to argue that Republicans would actively like to see vulnerable individuals commit suicide:

I very much feel this election is about one candidate who looks at that kid and says, ‘I’ve got your back,’ and another candidate who surrounds himself with people who are actively saying, ‘Pull the trigger.’ That’s what they believe. They do not support LGTBQ people. They do not support families like my own. They are not doing anything actively to make life better or safer for kids like my own, for families like my own and for many other people around this country.

However, Buttigieg has not always played the nice guy. Back in 2022, he mocked Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was escorted out of a restaurant after being harassed by far left protesters.

“Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions,” Buttigieg wrote at the time, a reference to Kavanaugh’s vote in favor of overturning the federal right to an abortion.

Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions. https://t.co/pAUiYqxIHT — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 8, 2022

In 2019, he also led children in a ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to the LGBTQ pride flag in which children were instructed to say: “I pledge my heart to the rainbow of the not-so-typical gay camp, to the gay agenda for which it stands. One camp, full of pride, indivisible, with affirmation and equal rights for all.”