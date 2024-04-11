Last night, Ukraine was targeted yet again by another one in a seemingly endless series of massive strikes with missiles, drones and glide bombs.

As it has been the case lately, the strikes seem to have primarily targeted the energy grid – including in the capital Kiev.

Watch: Tripolskaya power plant near Kiev on fire after strike.

Watch: Arrival of the Geran-2 drone near the UkrEnergo building.

The Tripolskaya thermal power plant is the largest in the Kiev region, and it supplied energy to Kiev, Cherkasskaya and Zhytomyr regions. According to Ukrainian officials, it has been completely destroyed.

But perhaps the most relevant developments of the last few days has been on the ground assault targeting the fortified key city of Chasov Yar, in the Donetsk oblast.

Russian Federation forces have held to their foothold on the eastern outskirts of the city and are now in the process of expanding the bridgehead.

Watch: Chasov Yar is on fire. Artillery, missiles, drones and glide bombs target the city.

Ukrainian Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrsky started to transfer additional troops to the area, because the defenders are taking huge losses, and they must not only be replenished, but he also needs to find reserves for constant counterattacks.

Kiev is trying to retake the area of the eastern part of the ‘Canal’ district, as Russians took control of the first high-rise building.

All day long the air force bombed the complex of buildings of the vocational school, turned into an important defense point.

All day long, a fierce battle develops in the ‘blue Stupki’ canal.

Watch: armored vehicle destroyed along with the personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Keeping with its ‘death by a thousand cuts’ strategy, the Russians are making the overpowered and outmaneuvered defenders to pull reserves to the area of Chasov Yar thereby simplifying the situation in neighboring areas.

If we take a bird’s eye view of the battle, it becomes clear how Russian army is advancing on Chasov Yar with a ‘triple strike’ tactic: simultaneously delivering a frontal attack from the east and with a double pincer movement along the flanks both in the south and in the north.

Watch: work of Russian air force in Chasov Yar area.

Russian sources report that intercepted AFU radio traffic reveal constant requests by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for authorization to retreat, but the command’s orders is to stand ‘to the end’.

In the northern ‘pincer’ advance, the attackers entered the village Bogdanovka, occupying the outskirts of the settlement closest to Chyasov Yar.

This unfolds not unlike previous city sieges in this war, and by now, there are reportedly acts of insubordination by some of the Ukrainian troops.

A third assault brigade of the Azov Nazi battalion has yet again refused to obey a command’s order, this time to enter the city to hold it.

Brigade commanders reportedly already consider Chasov Yar lost for the Ukrainian military.

The Azov brigade had previously similarly refused to enter the key city of Avdeevka curing its conquest in February.

