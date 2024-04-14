CHAOS: Houston IRS Office Closes Early Due to Fighting (VIDEO)

There is nothing like waiting until the last minute to file taxes.

The IRS office in Houston, Texas closed early on Saturday because a fight broke out in front of the building. Numerous people were lined up to get help with their taxes.

Tempers were out of control as impatient taxpayers were waiting for assistance. The deadline to file is Monday, April 15th.

Fox 26 reported:

HOUSTON – The Internal Revenue Service in Houston closed abruptly on Saturday after people say a fight broke out. It happened while taxpayers were trying to get assistance with filing their taxes. Hundreds of people were lined up at the IRS building hoping to get help with their taxes. Instead, a field assistant from the IRS said they had to shut down early because of a riot that broke out. Tempers flared outside the Internal Revenue Service’s building as hundreds of people trying to file their taxes and get identity verification were turned away.

“I see little kids out here, old people with canes,” said a taxpayer.

Watch:

The IRS office in Houston closed abruptly on Saturday after “a riot broke out.” “All of the sudden everybody went in when they opened the door, and bum rushed and started skipping.” pic.twitter.com/ptoptnxqkd — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 14, 2024

The event was on a first come first serve basis. They did not set up any appointments for the taxpayers.

“Unfortunately, they did everything as a walk-in, no appointments and that’s really what caused all these problems,” ‘said Henry Castro, another visitor at the IRS center,'” Fox 26 reported.

The IRS has many helpful tips on their website for taxpayers to prevent situations like the one that occurred at their Houston office.