Chaos Erupts at Michigan Town Board Meeting After Minister of Satanic Temple Named ‘Luis Cypher’ Delivers Satanic Invocation (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted in Michigan at Tuesday’s Ottawa City board meeting after Satanic Temple minister ‘Luis Cypher’ delivered a Satanic invocation.

The board recently changed its policies to allow pastors to deliver remarks to commissioners.

The Satanic Temple showed up and gave an invocation. The meeting descended into chaos as people chanted, “We love Jesus!”

Chaos erupts in a viewing room for the overflow crowd at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting during an invocation given by @satanic_temple_ pic.twitter.com/vNTrRsKCmM — Left of Center MI (@leftofcentermi) April 23, 2024

“We love Jesus! We love Jesus!” people chanted to drown out the invocation.

A look at the crowd ahead of tonight’s Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting. “We love Jesus! We love Jesus!” pic.twitter.com/hQwismNjGi — Left of Center MI (@leftofcentermi) April 23, 2024

