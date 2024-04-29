Chaos Erupts at Michigan Town Board Meeting After Minister of Satanic Temple Named ‘Luis Cypher’ Delivers Satanic Invocation (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted in Michigan at Tuesday’s Ottawa City board meeting after Satanic Temple minister ‘Luis Cypher’ delivered a Satanic invocation.
The board recently changed its policies to allow pastors to deliver remarks to commissioners.
The Satanic Temple showed up and gave an invocation. The meeting descended into chaos as people chanted, “We love Jesus!”
Chaos erupts in a viewing room for the overflow crowd at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting during an invocation given by

“We love Jesus! We love Jesus!” people chanted to drown out the invocation.
A look at the crowd ahead of tonight's Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting. "We love Jesus! We love Jesus!"

The Daily Mail reported:
Chaos erupted at the Ottawa County board meeting in Michigan when a member of the Satanic Church delivered an invocation to start the gathering.
A man by the name of Luis Cypher, a minister of the Satanic Temple of West Michigan, gave a speech on Tuesday reiterating the importance of separating church and state, one of the main principles of the organization.
But the massive crowd descended into protest as people chanted and sang hymns such as ‘Amazing Grace,’ put signs on the wall that said, ‘God always, Satan never’ and ‘Satan has no rights.’
One man yelled, ‘hail Satan,’ while others yelled, ‘we love Jesus.’
The exchanges remained verbal and did not escalate to physical violence.