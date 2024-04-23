Chaos Erupts After Tennessee House Passes Bill That Will Allow Teachers To Carry Guns in Classrooms, Protestors Chant “Blood on Your Hands”

The Tennesse House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that will allow trained teachers to carry guns inside classrooms.

In a 68-28 vote, the House passed SB1325, allowing trained teachers and other school staff to carry into the school.

Only four Tennessee House Republicans voted against the bill, and all Tennessee House Democrats voted against the bill.

The bill will now head to Governor Bill Lee’s desk, where he is expected to sign the bill into law.

: The Tennessee Republican-controlled House has passed HB 1202/SB 1325 that will allow some trained teachers and school staff members to carry handguns in the classroom. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee can sign the bill into law or allow it to become law without… pic.twitter.com/tLtHUAP0zx — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 23, 2024

The bill requires teachers and staff who wish to be armed in school to first receive permission from the school’s superintendent and principal.

It also requires teachers and staff to complete training in school policing, undergo a background check, and have a psychological examination.

Per The Tennessean:

Tennessee House Republicans on Tuesday passed legislation to allow some trained teachers and school staff to carry handguns despite pleas from Democrats, students and gun-reform advocates to defeat the bill. Dozens of protestors in the galleries began chanting “Blood on your hands” as soon as the legislation passed, prompting House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to order state troopers to clear the galleries. Many protestors continued to chant and stomp down at lawmakers as the House floor fell into chaos over parliamentary issues. Four Republicans ultimately crossed the aisle to join Democrats in voting against the bill, with another three abstaining from the vote. Still, the measure easily sailed through the House on a 68-28 vote and is all but guaranteed to become law within weeks, as Gov. Bill Lee can either sign it into law or allow it to become law without his signature. Lee has never vetoed a bill. Armed teachers, who will be required to undergo training that some opponents have argued is not intensive enough, will be allowed to carry handguns in their classrooms and in most campus situations without informing parents and most of their colleagues they’re armed.

Moments after the House passed the bill, protestors flooded the Tennessee House gallery and started to chant, “Blood on your hands.”

WATCH:

WATCH: “BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS!! VOTE THEM OUT!!” More footage of chaos erupting and a die-in ensuing as the @tnhousegop passes the wildly unpopular @RyanWilliamsTN arming teachers bill as angry students and parents looked on from the full gallery. pic.twitter.com/MxRKfwE8Es — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 23, 2024

⚡️JUST NOW: “BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS!!!” Chaos erupts in the Tennessee House as Republicans pass the @RyanWilliamsTN arming teachers bill against the will of the people, with hundreds of students and parents looking on. pic.twitter.com/Iv7FzGLYYb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 23, 2024

The Tenessee House bill comes a year after a transgender killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.