CDC Issues Alert After Invasive and Deadly Meningococcal Disease Rates Soar in U.S.

An urgent health alert has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the United States witnesses a sharp increase in the incidence of invasive meningococcal disease.

According to CDC, meningococcal disease “refers to any illness caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. These illnesses are often severe, can be deadly, and include infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream.”

Transmission occurs through close contact, prompting urgent calls for individuals with symptoms to seek care promptly to improve outcomes with timely antibiotic treatment.

With 422 cases recorded last year, this figure marks the highest annual case count since 2014, FOX News reported.

In the latest update from the agency, 143 cases have been reported as of March 25, which is 62 more than were reported at the same time in the previous year.

The CDC has identified the predominant strain responsible for the outbreak as serogroup Y ST-1466, which seems to disproportionately affect adults between the ages of 30 and 60, accounting for 65% of cases.

Additionally, the disease has been particularly prevalent among Black or African American individuals, who represent 63% of cases, and people with HIV, comprising 15% of the total.

This invasive strain has also been associated with a higher fatality rate compared to previous years. Out of 94 patients, 17 have succumbed to the infection — translating to a distressing fatality rate of 18%.

To put this into perspective, between 2017 and 2021, the fatality rate stood at 11%, while the typical rate ranges from 10% to 15%, even with antibiotic intervention, according to CDC data.

