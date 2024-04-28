Cardiologists Identify COVID-19 Vaccine as Possible Cause of Young Professional’s Heart Problem

Medical professionals are beginning to take a closer look at the potential adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly following a series of health complications among younger adults.

Florencia Tarque, a 29-year-old Director of International Recruiting at Puulse Marketing, has come forward with a personal health crisis that her cardiologists suggest may be linked to her COVID-19 vaccination.

“Attention: Cardiologists are now saying my heart problem is more than likely a result of the COVID vaccine,” she wrote on Facebook.

Tarque, an athlete who has maintained a lifestyle centered around wellness, experienced a shocking medical scare earlier this month when she was admitted to the hospital after three electrocardiograms (EKGs) indicated signs of a heart attack.

Despite the alarming EKG results, an angiogram performed urgently revealed no blockages, leaving both Tarque and her medical team baffled. It was later determined that she had developed myopericarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue.

Tarque expressed her frustration and anger in a series of social media posts, particularly emphasizing the mandatory nature of the vaccination for her job and travel commitments.

“I’m angry because tons of 20-something-year-old athletes now have heart problems,” she said, reflecting a concern that has been echoed in various communities across the globe.

In a follow-up post, Tarque disclosed that an MRI confirmed she had indeed suffered a heart attack, despite the lack of coronary blockages or other typical indicators of such an event.

“Angiogram showed no blockage or coronary problem the day I had my heart attack. Three EKGs showed heart attack. Week later my MRI confirmed heart attack,” she said.

“29 years old, played sports my whole life. No health issues. WTF,” she wrote, encapsulating her shock and disbelief.

There are many similar cases to Tarque. Functional medicine practitioner Jon Mitchell commented, “I have many clients who have had a lot of random health stuff pop up after getting the shot. Autoimmune, clotting throughout the body, brain abnormalities, cardiac issues, iron deficiency, etc. Some docs are acknowledging it, but very few are speaking up. It’s infuriating.”

The majority of the so-called healthcare experts continue to assert the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to the virus far outweigh the risks of side effects.