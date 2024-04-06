Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Set Another Record on Friday Night: ESPN’s Most-Watched Basketball Game EVER! Men or Women!

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes carved their names into the annals of sports history on Friday night, not just by edging out the UConn Huskies in a nail-biting 71-69 victory, but by doing so in front of ESPN’s largest audience ever for a basketball game.

The semifinal clash, part of the women’s college basketball tournament, has now become the most-watched game in the sport’s history on the network, surpassing all prior records for viewership, according to ESPN.

According to Nielsen Fast Nationals, the semifinal clash between the powerhouse programs captivated audiences like never before, with a record 14.2 million viewers, and peaked at 17 million.

This telecast not only stands as ESPN’s highest audience for a basketball game but also ranks as the network’s second-best non-football telecast to date. Additionally, it’s been crowned the most-viewed college event ever on ESPN+.

According to Joe Pompliano, “At 14.2 million viewers, last night’s Iowa-UConn game averaged more viewers than: • Any women’s CBB game ever • Every 2023 NBA Finals game • Every 2023 World Series game • The 2023 Orange Bowl • The 2023 Big Ten Championship • The 2023 Cotton Bowl • The 2023 Pac-12 Championship • The 2023 Big-12 Championship • The 2023 ACC Championship • The 2023 Peach Bowl • The 2023 Masters Final Round • The 2023 Daytona 500 • The 2023 Indianapolis 500 • Every tennis grand slam final (men’s & women’s) • Every 2023 CFB regular season game except one Even crazier, there is a legitimate chance that this year’s women’s national championship game draws more viewers than the men’s.”

Iowa’s star guard, Caitlin Clark, faced immense pressure as the most exciting talent in the women’s game. After a challenging first half, Clark erupted for 21 points, including three critical 3-pointers that swung the momentum in Iowa’s favor and secured a nail-biting 71-69 victory over the Huskies.

Clark’s performance this season has been nothing short of legendary. The Hawkeyes’ guard has collected a treasure trove of accolades, setting records:

Iowa’s all-time leading scorer

Record-holder for most 30-point games by any player in Division I over the past 25 seasons

Big Ten and Iowa’s all-time leader in assists

Division I women’s career scoring leader

Set the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers

First Division I woman to surpass 1,000 points in two separate seasons

Now, the Hawkeyes (34-4) prepare for a titanic encounter with the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in what promises to be a riveting national championship showdown. This anticipated matchup is projected to attract an audience of 20 million viewers on Sunday.

South Carolina is seeking redemption after last year’s semifinal loss to Iowa — a defeat that preceded the Hawkeyes’ own championship heartbreak against LSU. However, this year, Iowa managed to overcome LSU. Supported by Clark’s impressive 41 points and 12 assists, Iowa secured a victory against LSU with a score of 94-87 at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., last Monday.

The stage is set for Caitlin Clark to lead her team to the zenith of college basketball. With one game remaining in her illustrious Iowa tenure, a national title would immortalize her legacy and etch the 2024 Hawkeyes into the annals of sports history.