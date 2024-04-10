Caitlin Clark and Iowa Women’s Team Draw 4 Million More Viewers than Men’s NCAA Championship Game – But Ignorant WNBA ‘Stars’ Still Throw Shade at Clark – Jason Whitlock Weighs In

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Final drew 14.82 million viewers on Monday night. The game between Purdue and UConn men surpassed the previous year’s final by 4%.

The men’s number was 4 million viewers short from the women’s final with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Iowa women drew in 18.87 million viewers in their NCAA final game against the South Carolina women’s basketball juggernaut.

Caitlin Clark and her Iowa teammates were involved in the four most-viewed games in women’s college basketball history.

Nicole Auerback reported:

A massive WBB viewership record was set a year ago, with Iowa-LSU drawing 9.9M viewers. Then it was broken by the Iowa-LSU rematch in the Elite Eight, broken again by Iowa-UConn in the Final Four, and broken again by Iowa-South Carolina in the title game.

The Caitlin Clark effect:

** 2023 NCAA Championship with Iowa vs. LSU — 9.9 million viewers.

** April 1 2024 NCAA quarterfinal game with Iowa vs. reigning champions LSU — 12.3 million viewers

** April 5, 2024 NCAA semifinal with Iowa vs. UConn Huskies – 14.2 million viewers (Almost topping the men’s final game)

** April 7, 2024 NCAA final with Iowa vs. UC – 18.87 million viewers almost doubling the previous year’s record!

A massive WBB viewership record was set a year ago, with Iowa-LSU drawing 9.9M viewers. Then it was broken by the Iowa-LSU rematch in the Elite Eight, broken again by Iowa-UConn in the Final Four, and broken again by Iowa-South Carolina in the title game. https://t.co/jJTHe03rMZ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 8, 2024

Despite Caitlin Clark’s enormous success and the record interest in women’s basketball for the first time EVER — the old stars of yesteryear showed nothing but jealousy and disgust for Caitlin this year.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark broke every record imaginable this year in women’s AND men’s basketball.

• D-I scoring leader (3,951 pts)

• only D-I player w/ 3,500 pts, 1,000 ast & 850 reb in a career

• most pts in single season in D-I WBB (1,234)

• most 3pt in single season in D-I hist (201)

• most pts (491), ast (152), 3pt (78) in NCAAT in career

• only player w/ 40 pts, 10 ast in NCAAT gm (she has 2)

• only player w/ 30+ pt trip-dbl in NCAAT

• only D-I player to led CBB in pts & ast in single season 2x

• B1G all-time ast leader (1,144)

• only player w/ > 3 career 25+ pt trip-dbl (she has 10)

Caitlin Clark also brought excitement to the game of women’s basketball – something unimaginable before she entered college.

Look at how Caitlin compared to the rest of the women’s league in her performance.

Former women’s record holder Lynette Woodard trashed Clark’s all-time scoring record.

Male jocks have seen their records broken thanks to a series of rule changes over decades without displaying the level of jealousy we’ve seen Caitlin Clark ignite. Men destroy themselves. Women destroy the world. pic.twitter.com/ZwZSvR3I14 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 7, 2024

Woodard forgot to mention that she played against much smaller schools when she was in college. But whatever.

Caitlin may have a 3 point line but she didn’t play Wayne State, Delta State, Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State, Grand View, Northwest Oklahoma State and Wayland Baptist for regular season games like you did. she would’ve broken your record a lot quicker if she did https://t.co/0g0SDB8p7w — Hawkeye Historian (@Hawk_Historian) April 7, 2024

Clark and her Iowa teammates sold out every home game and sold out or set attendance records at nearly every major venue they played at all season.

Clark and Iowa broke audience records on ESPN on Monday and then broke that record on Friday in the semi-final.

Via ClutchPoints.



Caitlin Clark single-handedly remade women’s basketball from unwatchable to must-see television.

WNBA elites trashed Clark. Former players diminished her accomplishments for some reason. Even many announcers minimized Clark’s popularity.

Dave Portnoy posted this on Sunday on all the hatred hurled at Caitlin Clark.

Jealousy is a stinky cologne. Nobody wants to give Caitlin Clark her flowers @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/yWAP5tVje1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 7, 2024

The women would rather destroy Caitlin Clark than admit to her greatness.

Jason Whitlock may have offered Caitlin the most logical advice telling Caitlin to stay at Iowa for another year, make millions, and then bypass the WNBA and retire.

Caitlin Clark should return to Iowa next season, make about $20 million in NIL, retire from basketball, marry her boyfriend, and avoid the nastiness that awaits her in the WNBA. I’m not joking. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 7, 2024

Don’t miss Jason Whitlock’s on point discussion on the WNBA’s horrible attacks on Caitlin Clark.