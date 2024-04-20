Breast Cancer Surgeons Required to Submit DEI Statement to Work at UC Davis

Which is more important to you when choosing a healthcare profession to help in the battle for your life? An extensive background in research and surgical experience? Or a statement of the surgeon’s contributions to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)?

Apparently, for UC Davis, the answer is contributions to DEI.

Four years of medical school and a challenging residency focused on saving lives is simply not enough to become a surgeon at UC Davis.

According to a report at The College Fix, surgical oncologist applicants must also submit a “Statement of Contributions to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” to be considered for employment.

According to the job listing, “Contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion documented in the application file will be used to evaluate applicants.”

Further, the University policy requires all faculty applicants to “submit a statement about their past, present, and future contributions to promoting equity, inclusion, and diversity in their professional careers,” yet both a “Statement of Teaching” and a “Statement of Research” are listed as optional.

The College Fix reports:

A former associate dean at the University of Pennsylvania medical school criticized the requirement. “The key to being a good surgical oncologist is having vast knowledge about how to treat cancer,” Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of Do No Harm, told The Fix via a media statement. “That and a strong ethical sense should be the only requirements,” he said. “A surgical oncologist’s political ideas are irrelevant to his or her ability to treat patients.” “There is no evidence that DEI adherence does anything to improve medical care,” he said. “There is a great deal of concern that adherence to DEI lead to divisiveness and mistrust on the part of patients.”

DEI is going to get people killed. Stop the insanity. Breast cancer surgeons must submit DEI statement for UC Davis job https://t.co/nRBmSjLgge pic.twitter.com/LR5TucyVd5 — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) April 18, 2024