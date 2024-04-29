BREAKING: State Prosecutors Won’t Retry Arizona Rancher George Kelly… “The Nightmare is Over” (VIDEO)

State prosecutors on Monday said they will not retry Arizona rancher George Kelly after a judge declared a mistrial following a hung jury.

Judge Thomas Fink last Monday declared a mistrial after an Arizona jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the murder trial for Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly.

Jurors deliberated a couple of weeks ago and were unable to reach a verdict. Deliberations continued pn the following Friday and after more than 7 hours the jury sent a note to the judge and informed him they could not reach a verdict.

Far-left protestors posted up outside of the court in Nogales demanded a retrial.

AZ: Protesters were there today demanding justice in the death of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea—Calling for a retrial. The prosecution opting not to retry the case against 75-year-old George Alan Kelly. pic.twitter.com/ikliBQiFSW — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 29, 2024

Reporters caught up with George Kelly as he walked out of court.

“The nightmare is over,” George Kelly told reporters.

A reporter asked George Kelly if he’s worried protestors will show up to his house and he responded, “God will look after me like He always has…”

“The nightmare is over… God will look after me…” Alan Kelly briefly addresses cameras outside the Santa Cruz County courthouse in Nogales after prosecutors decide not to retry the case against him: pic.twitter.com/W9jef9hfvo — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 29, 2024

Kelly, 75, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30, 2023.

According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.

The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.

The bullet that killed Gabriel Cuen-Butimea was never recovered so authorities were never able to conduct a ballistics test to see if it matched George Kelly’s AK-47.

Kelly’s defense attorneys argued cartel bandits shot and killed Gabriel Cuen-Butimea and robbed him.

Will Biden’s corrupt Justice Department come after George Kelly now that the Santa Cruz County Attorney decided not to pursue the case with a new trial?