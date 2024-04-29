BREAKING: G7 Countries Including United States Reach Agreement to Shut Down All Coal-Fired Power Plants by 2035

Democrat Climate Change Cult: Ban Everything!

Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to eliminate all coal-fired power plants by 2035.

The countries that are members of the Group of Seven (G7) are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

This declaration was made by Andrew Bowie, a UK minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, during an interview in Turing, Italy.

“We do have an agreement to phase out coal in the first half of the 2030s,” Bowie said.

“This is, by the way, a historic agreement, something that we weren’t able to achieve at COP28 in Dubai last year.”

“So, to have the G7 nations come around the table to send that signal to the world – that we, the advanced economies of the world are committed to phasing out coal by the early 2030s – is quite incredible,” he added.

Business Standard reported:

Italian diplomatic sources said a technical deal had been reached. The accord will be included in the G7 energy ministers’ final communique to be released on Tuesday at the end of a two-day meeting in Turin. One source told Reuters earlier that diplomats from the G7 nations – Italy, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan – discussed the issue until late on Sunday, before the start of the ministerial gathering. The agreement marks a significant step in the direction indicated last year by the COP28 United Nations climate summit for a transition away from fossil fuels, of which coal is the most polluting. It helps accelerate the shift of investments from coal to clean technology in particular in Japan and more broadly in the whole Asian coal economy, including China and India,” Luca Bergamaschi, co-founding member of Italian climate change think-tank ECCO, said on X.

Since the Strategic Energy Dialogue in 2021, UK and US have cooperated on finding ways to achieve our energy ambitions In this 4th Dialogue, Deputy Secretary Turk and I focused on energy security and clean energy technologies and progress under our Civil Nuclear Partnership pic.twitter.com/eCx7yD3FUm — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) April 29, 2024

China has the most coal-fired power plants in the world with 1,142 operational plants, and the highest installed capacity of coal power plants with 1,108.91 gigawatts. It is also the largest climate polluter in the world.

India has the second-most coal power plants, with approximately 285 active plants, and the United States has 240 active plants.

However, this agreement will not impact China and India, as they are not members of the G7.

Last week, the Biden regime introduced new regulations to lower emissions from power plants. The rules mandate that coal and new natural gas facilities capture or reduce 90% of their climate pollutants by 2032.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a suite of final rules to reduce pollution from fossil fuel-fired power plants in order to protect all communities from pollution and improve public health without disrupting the delivery of reliable electricity. These rules, finalized under separate authorities including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, will significantly reduce climate, air, water, and land pollution from the power sector, delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protect public health, advance environmental justice, and confront the climate crisis,” according to the press release.

“EPA is proud to make good on the Biden-Harris Administration’s vision to tackle climate change and to protect all communities from pollution in our air, water, and in our neighborhoods,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“This year, the United States is projected to build more new electric generation capacity than we have in two decades – and 96 percent of that will be clean,” said Biden’s National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

“President Biden’s leadership has not only sparked an unprecedented expansion in clean electricity generation, his leadership has also launched an American manufacturing renaissance. America is now a magnet for private investment, with hundreds of billions of dollars committed and 270,000 new clean energy jobs created. This is how we win the future, by harnessing new technologies to grow our economy, deliver environmental justice, and save the planet for future generations.”

In 2022, Biden vowed to shut down all coal plants in the country.

“No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it,” Biden said on Friday in north San Diego county. “Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant.”

“So it’s going to become a wind generation,” Biden added. “And all they’re doing is, it’s going to save them a hell of a lot of money and using the same transmission line that they transmitted the coal-fired electric on. We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar power.”

The White House (or whoever is really in charge) went into damage control mode after Joe Biden let the truth slip.

Biden shutting down coal plants will impact voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado and others.

Democrat West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin blasted Joe Biden and called his comments “outrageous and divorced from reality.”

The White House scrambled to clean up on aisle Joe Biden after he vowed to shut down coal plants.

“The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense. The President was commenting on a fact of economics and technology: as it has been from its earliest days as an energy superpower, America is once again in the midst of an energy transition,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.