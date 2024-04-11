BREAKING: Biden Regime Approves Expansion of Background Checks for Gun Shows and Online Firearm Sales (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot: DOJ

Biden’s Justice Department has announced the implementation of the “Engaged in the Business” Final Rule on Thursday.

This rule seeks to redefine what it means to be engaged in the business of selling firearms, a measure that extends the requirement for a federal firearms license to individuals selling guns at shows and online for profit.

This expansion of background checks is yet another overreach by the Biden regime, infringing on Second Amendment rights.

The Final Rule aims to close the so-called “gun show loophole,” ensuring that all gun dealers, regardless of where they sell firearms, comply with federal background check requirements.

Firearms Policy Coalition wrote, “There’s no such thing as a “gun-show loophole,” and despite everything wrong with this despotic overreach, ATF even makes this clear when answering the public comments of “supporters.” Your intentionally deceitful commentary mirrors that of history’s most vile government actors.”

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland claimed that profitability from gun sales, irrespective of the venue, mandates licensure and background checks.

“Under this regulation, it will not matter if guns are sold on the internet, at a gun show, or at a brick-and-mortar store: if you sell guns predominantly to earn a profit, you must be licensed, and you must conduct background checks,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This regulation is a historic step in the Justice Department’s fight against gun violence. It will save lives.”

WATCH:

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) of June 2022 expanded the scope of who is considered to be in the firearms dealing business, a move supported by Biden’s Executive Order 14092.  It was the first major federal gun control bill passed in nearly 30 years.

“Our Administration is taking historic action to reduce the number of firearms sold without background checks. This will help keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and felons. Now, Congress needs to do its part and pass universal background checks,” the White House said in a statement.

While the intent is to allegedly enhance public safety, the Final Rule imposes onerous restrictions on lawful gun owners and dealers, potentially criminalizing ordinary citizens who occasionally sell firearms.

Licensed dealers are required to maintain sales transaction records. The regulation also aims to clamp down on unlicensed dealing, which the regime views as a significant loophole that undermines public safety efforts.

This move is an attempt to impose stricter control over gun ownership and trading, impose undue burdens on small sellers, and infringe upon constitutional rights.

The regulation could potentially criminalize ordinary Americans who sell firearms without a federal license, even if their selling activities are infrequent or conducted on a small scale. Moreover, concerns have been raised about the potential for this rule to affect genuine hobbyists and collectors, who may now fear prosecution for engaging in what they perceive as lawful activities.

This is a regulatory rule, not a law enacted by Congress. It is likely to be challenged and overturned in courts.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.