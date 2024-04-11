BREAKING: Biden Regime Approves Expansion of Background Checks for Gun Shows and Online Firearm Sales (VIDEO)

Biden’s Justice Department has announced the implementation of the “Engaged in the Business” Final Rule on Thursday.

This rule seeks to redefine what it means to be engaged in the business of selling firearms, a measure that extends the requirement for a federal firearms license to individuals selling guns at shows and online for profit.

This expansion of background checks is yet another overreach by the Biden regime, infringing on Second Amendment rights.

The Final Rule aims to close the so-called “gun show loophole,” ensuring that all gun dealers, regardless of where they sell firearms, comply with federal background check requirements.

Firearms Policy Coalition wrote, “There’s no such thing as a “gun-show loophole,” and despite everything wrong with this despotic overreach, ATF even makes this clear when answering the public comments of “supporters.” Your intentionally deceitful commentary mirrors that of history’s most vile government actors.”

There’s no such thing as a “gun-show loophole,” and despite everything wrong with this despotic overreach, ATF even makes this clear when answering the public comments of “supporters.” Your intentionally deceitful commentary mirrors that of history’s most vile government actors. https://t.co/TXyb3MTFiM pic.twitter.com/QifULuL8HT — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) April 11, 2024

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland claimed that profitability from gun sales, irrespective of the venue, mandates licensure and background checks.

“Under this regulation, it will not matter if guns are sold on the internet, at a gun show, or at a brick-and-mortar store: if you sell guns predominantly to earn a profit, you must be licensed, and you must conduct background checks,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This regulation is a historic step in the Justice Department’s fight against gun violence. It will save lives.”

WATCH:

Today, the Justice Department has announced the “Engaged in the Business” Final Rule – an updated and clear definition of who must obtain a license and conduct a background check before selling firearms. : https://t.co/kft2H0HteD pic.twitter.com/10c4f4kcNs — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 11, 2024

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) of June 2022 expanded the scope of who is considered to be in the firearms dealing business, a move supported by Biden’s Executive Order 14092. It was the first major federal gun control bill passed in nearly 30 years.

“Our Administration is taking historic action to reduce the number of firearms sold without background checks. This will help keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and felons. Now, Congress needs to do its part and pass universal background checks,” the White House said in a statement.

NEW: Our Administration is taking historic action to reduce the number of firearms sold without background checks. This will help keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and felons. Now, Congress needs to do its part and pass universal background checks. pic.twitter.com/J8vNHK2RzH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2024

While the intent is to allegedly enhance public safety, the Final Rule imposes onerous restrictions on lawful gun owners and dealers, potentially criminalizing ordinary citizens who occasionally sell firearms.

Licensed dealers are required to maintain sales transaction records. The regulation also aims to clamp down on unlicensed dealing, which the regime views as a significant loophole that undermines public safety efforts.

This move is an attempt to impose stricter control over gun ownership and trading, impose undue burdens on small sellers, and infringe upon constitutional rights.

The regulation could potentially criminalize ordinary Americans who sell firearms without a federal license, even if their selling activities are infrequent or conducted on a small scale. Moreover, concerns have been raised about the potential for this rule to affect genuine hobbyists and collectors, who may now fear prosecution for engaging in what they perceive as lawful activities.

This is a regulatory rule, not a law enacted by Congress. It is likely to be challenged and overturned in courts.