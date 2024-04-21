BRAZIL AWAKENS: Hundreds of Thousands Gather in Rio’s Copacabana Beach Against Dictatorship and in Support of Bolsonaro! (VIDEOS)

It’s a picture-perfect Autumn Sunday Morning, the kind that makes Rio de Janeiro one of the most celebrated cities in the world, the ‘Cidade Maravilhosa’ (City of Wonders).

On a day like that, it’s no wonder that people would flock to the beach.

But today, many people are not going to the famed Copacabana to be lazing on a Sunday morning; instead, they are gathering in yet another MASS demonstration against the socialist tyranny, in defense of democracy and in support of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

This comes right after the whole country became aware of the controversy pitting tech billionaire Elon Musk against the local Censorship Industrial Complex, led by a rogue Supreme Court and its self-appointed dictator, justice Alexandre de Moraes.

In the last few months, Brazilians watched as Bolsonaro, the greatest political leader, has been harassed, had his house raided, his passport taken, and his political rights suspended.

Meanwhile, the illegitimate President Lula da Silva leads a failing government rapidly destroying whatever economic stability we achieved under Bolsonaro’s no-nonsense administration.

Two months ago, a similar demonstration was held in the Streets of São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city and economic powerhouse. It gathered around 900,000 citizens to repudiate the socialist maneuvers to frame Bolsonaro for imaginary crimes (see link at the end of this post).

Lula was furious with the success of the São Paulo demonstration and wanted to stage a counter-rally, but his absolute lack of popular support meant that he could not.

But that didn’t stop him or his allies in the judiciary to keep harassing Bolsonaro and his followers, trying to institute a veritable dictatorship with the ridiculous excuse of ‘protecting the democracy’.

It is as they say in the US: ‘elections have consequences, and stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.’

But the Brazilian people have awakened, and it’s no coincidence that this is taking place on the holiday dedicated to Tiradentes (translatable as pull-teeth), the martyr for Brazilian independence.

It is as our national anthem says: ‘in thy bosom – O freedom, our chest challenges death itself’.

Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana Beach: Brazilians answer Bolsonaro’s call in a MASSIVE demonstration. pic.twitter.com/lK2CH0jECs — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) April 21, 2024

NOW – Four hours before the freedom rally begins, Copacabana is already completely crowded, as shown by the drone footage from @SpaceLiberdade. Thousands of Brazilians are fighting for freedom of speech. They will not allow Brazil to become a far-left legal dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/ri6NQn6Any — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) April 21, 2024

O Rio de Janeiro Copacabana foi tomado pela multidão, grito liberdade ! Jair Messias Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/6iC0dmI5DF — (@AntonioCGRodri) April 21, 2024

NEW: Massive pro-free speech protest at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Former president Jair Bolsonaro reportedly rallied the massive crowd, defending free speech amidst X’s battle with the Brazilian government. “The whole world is aware of how threatened our… pic.twitter.com/BJaWcXxmmd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2024

‘I came for free!’ the crowd chants, referencing that Lula’s socialists can only gather small crowds of PAID militants.

“EU VIM DE GRAÇA”

Copacabana 21/04/24

Obrigada Rio de Janeiro está lindo demais pic.twitter.com/6fQwPZtdMR — Jakelyne Loiola (@Jakelyneloiola_) April 21, 2024

Mario Nawfal on X:

“IS THIS THE WWE?! Bolsonaro entered the Freedom of Speech rally at Copacabana beach like a champion UFC fighter! Bolsonaro, flanked by his political allies and family, took the stage to address the crowd, emphasizing the crucial role of defending democratic rights and combating what he referred to as ‘the most significant battle in Brazilian history.'”

IS THIS THE WWE?! Bolsonaro entered the Freedom of Speech rally at Copacabana beach like a champion UFC fighter! Bolsonaro, flanked by his political allies and family, took the stage to address the crowd, emphasizing the crucial role of defending democratic rights and… https://t.co/SRW0tQ8b7R pic.twitter.com/1X5addMWJW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2024

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

