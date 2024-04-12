Boston County Superior Court Ignores ICE Detainer, Releases Illegal Alien Indicted on 10 Counts of Aggravated Child Rape

Another one!

ICE Boston said the Middlesex County Superior Court did NOT honor their detainer request and released into the community – without notice – a highly dangerous 53-year-old Brazilian illegal alien indicted on 10 counts of aggravated child rape in Massachusetts.

“This Brazilian national has been charged with some horrific and disturbing crimes,” said ICE Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “This is certainly not the type of person that we want interacting freely with the children of our neighborhoods. ERO Boston will continue to work tirelessly to arrest and remove noncitizen child sex predators from our New England communities.”

NEW: ICE Boston says the Middlesex County Superior Court didn’t honor their detainer request and released into the community without notice a Brazilian illegal alien indicted on TEN COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED CHILD RAPE in MA.

Yes, you read that correctly.

ICE later found & arrested… pic.twitter.com/YcN8cc8Jws — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 12, 2024

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin witnessed ICE find and arrest the Brazilian child rapist.

WATCH:

This was the moment ICE found & arrested this alleged child rapist while we were there. pic.twitter.com/BqfiaqCZ08 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 12, 2024

According to ICE Boston, the illegal alien first entered the US back in 2001.

“The Brazilian national was admitted to the United States in Miami, Florida, on Sept. 6, 2001, as a nonimmigrant with authorization to remain in the United States until March 5, 2002. He failed to leave the United States by that date.”- ICE said in a statement.

He was deported in 2008 and illegally reentered the US at an unknown date.

“On Feb. 12, 2008, a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge in Boston granted the Brazilian national voluntary departure from the United States to Brazil. The DOJ immigration judge gave him until June 11, 2008, to depart the country,” ICE said.

“He voluntarily departed the United States June 6, 2008. However, he unlawfully reentered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official,” ICE said.

The illegal was arrested again in Everett, Massachusetts on December 20, 2021 for the charges of indecent assault and battery on a child and rape of a child.

However, the Middlesex County Superior court released him into the community.

“The Middlesex County Superior Court failed to honor ERO’s request and released the Brazilian noncitizen from custody Nov. 23, 2022.” ICE said.

An elite ICE unit tracked down the child rapist and took him into custody on March 28.