BIZARRE: Woman Takes Uncle’s Corpse to Try to Get a Loan in His Name at a Bank in Brazil – HE’D BEEN DEAD FOR MANY HOURS (VIDEO)

A woman brought a 68-year-old man who was dead, in a wheelchair, to a bank branch to try to take out a loan in his name. The bizarre incident occurred on Tuesday, April 16, at a bank branch in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She conducted the conversation on behalf of the deceased man and raised suspicions among those present. Identified as Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes, she was taken to the police station, where she claimed to be the niece and caregiver of the elderly man.

Vieira Nunes’s behavior caught the attention of bank employees, who began filming the dialogue she had with her uncle, who did not respond to her commands. She asked the elderly man to sign a paper authorizing the bank to lend him approximately $3,200.

In the “conversation” she asked the supposed relative:

“Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign, sir. If you don’t sign, there’s no way. I can’t sign for you, what I can do, I’ll do”.

Watch the moment (subtitled in English):

When the customer did not react, the bank employees called the emergency services. Paramedics arrived at the financial institution and found that the man, identified as Paulo Roberto Braga, 68, had been dead for several hours.

The police were called to the scene, where they arrested Erika de Souza for the crimes of fraud and desecration of a corpse and she could be sentenced to up to 7 years in prison.